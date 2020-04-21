Meet the Eagle Scout sewing hundreds of face masks during the virus outbreak

TEXAS CITY, Texas -- An Eagle Scout from Texas City is taking the Boy Scout motto "do a good turn daily" to heart.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began to impact his community, high school junior Austin Montalbano wanted to do something to help.

He sat down at his mom's sewing machine and began to produce cloth face masks, which are now recommended for public use by the CDC.

In just a few short weeks, Austin donated hundreds of masks to his local food bank, medical clinics, a dental clinic, a dialysis center, and friends and family.

As word began to spread about Austin's efforts, he started getting new requests for face masks. His goal now is to produce 100 masks a day.
