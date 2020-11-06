Community celebrates Christmas in October for 14-year-old with rare form of bone cancer

HOUSTON, Texas -- Ryan Roberson, Jr. is just 14 years old and battling a rare form of bone cancer called osteosarcoma.Ryan's family isn't sure if he'll make it through the end of the year, but they say that doesn't stop him from having a positive attitude."He is a very happy kid," said his mom, Robin Wilson. "He wants everybody to be happy."Ryan's favorite holiday is Christmas, so family members organized a Christmas event to make sure he would get to enjoy his favorite celebration in 2020.