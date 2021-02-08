SF's Hong Kong Lounge serves lucky foods for the ultimate Lunar New Year feast

SAN FRANCISCO -- It's finally time for some good fortune! Lunar New Year feasts will look different this year, but traditions remain the same. One San Francisco restaurant wants customers to ring in the Year of the Ox with a table full of classic, lucky foods for a prosperous new beginning.
Located in SF's Outer Richmond District, family-owned Hong Kong Lounge serves as a Bay Area staple for classic dim sum. This Lunar New Year, the restaurant is offering various specialty items for takeout, including a giant pot full of luck-giving foods known as Poon Choi. This traditional dish overflows with special meats, seafood, and vegetables that symbolize wealth and fortune.
Sweet treats also play a main role in Lunar New Year meals. Hong Kong Lounge offers customers Nian Gao (Year Cake) and Fa Gao (Prosperity Cake). Nian Gao is a circular, glutinous rice cake that is most popularly consumed during Lunar New Year to promote togetherness and luck for a better year ahead. Fa Gao is a steamed, yellow cake that is considered to bring success when eaten.
As the manager of her family's restaurant, Tiffany Zhou hopes that Hong Kong Lounge's Lunar New Year meal will bring much-needed joy to families.
"I want them to be happy," said Zhou. "And just remember that, you know, sometimes you do have to slow down and just enjoy the moment."
Visit here to learn more about Hong Kong Lounge and place an order.
Each year, Hong Kong Lounge teams up with Fort Point Beer Company to provide a special brunch of delicious dim sum dishes and beer offerings in celebration of Lunar New Year and Beer Week. Visit here to pre-order your dim sum brunch at home for Saturday, February 20th.
