Ride along with actress Carly Hughes through the 'Elf on the Shelf'

POMONA -- Looking for a safe and magical way to celebrate Christmas?
Look no further than "The Elf on the Shelf's Magical Holiday Journey" at the Fairplex in L.A. County. Guests can enjoy the all-new "elf-tacular" expedition safely from the comfort of their cars.
Actress Carly Hughes took the wheel, as our cameras tagged along for the ride.
"I'm a big kid when it comes to anything fun - really, as we all should be. Especially Christmas," said Hughes. She added everyone is carefully distanced and Santa, along with his elves - are all fully masked. "These drive-ins are really the place to be," Hughes explained.
"This year, especially when you're looking for things to do and things that are COVID free and COVID friendly and things to do for the family or yourself," Hughes told ABC7.
The holiday spectacle is brought to life by Emmy Award winner David Korins with an all-immersive theatrical production scored by Emmy Award nominee Curtis Moore and lighting effects designed by Broadway's David Weiner.
"It's just fun. Everyone needs something light-hearted," Hughes said.
Tickets on sale now.
The Elf on the Shelf's Magical Holiday Journey" will run until next year, January 3rd.
