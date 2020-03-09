Arts & Culture

Emerging Artist Luchita Hurtado Has Gone Global At Age 99

Luchita Hurtado protested the L.A. County Museum of Art for overlooking women artists in the 1970s.

Fast forward to 2020, and a major retrospective of her work is featured at the museum. It's her first in the United States.

The timing is a nice present for Hurtado, who will turn 100 this year.

She was born in Venezuela, emigrated, lived in the avant-garde art world, married three times and had a family.

"I'm still working. Yes, I am. It's like a living, you know. Your life is your life," said Hurtado. "And I choose to spend my days painting."

The exhibit is open at LACMA through May 3.
