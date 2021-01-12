localish

Explore Austin's Cathedral of Junk

AUSTIN, Texas -- The Cathedral of Junk, started by Vince Hannemann in 1989, is three stories worth of old toys, license plates, appliances, and carefully-curated junk in South Austin. Hannemann has been sculpting since he was a teenager in New Mexico but says he never intended to create such a piece in Austin. Over the years, Hannemann's creation has grown into an Austin landmark that has attracted guests from all over the world. Attendees looking to visit the Cathedral of Junk are required to make an appointment before entering the sculpture, which is actually in Vince's backyard.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
austinbe localish houstonktrklocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
Artist Moncho says art is like another language.
Muralist gives back with his art
Teen artist gains recognition from Kamala Harris
This mural was a gift from local artists in Southeast Los Angeles.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indoor dining to resume in Philadelphia, but with restrictions
ESPN: Eagles requesting permission to interview these coaches
FBI warned of violent 'war' at Capitol before riot: Report
Supervised injection site planned in Philly defies drug law, court rules
US asking states to vaccinate everyone over 65
Trump issues emergency declaration for DC ahead of inauguration
Families of children with autism fear Pa. policy change
Show More
FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states over next 10 days
House races to oust Trump as he says effort angers nation
Crowds ignore warning and flood streets after Alabama win
Philadelphia Eagles fire head coach Doug Pederson
Disneyland to host massive vaccination site
More TOP STORIES News