Jack's Pumpkin Glow is a half-mile of 5,000 glowing Halloween pumpkin

Jack's Pumpkin Glow is a traveling Halloween display that features 5,000 pumpkins, all expertly carved and lit, along a half-mile trail outdoors.

This immersive art installation features individual pumpkins, as well as gigantic structures - all made of pumpkins. The show runs simultaneously in Philadelphia, DC, Nashville and Chicago, using pumpkins from local farms.

Now through November 3rd, Jack's Pumpkin Glow will be on display in West Fairmount Park. It's an immersive art experience, where the whole family can stroll along a trail lit by illuminated pumpkins!

The display is open Thursday through Sunday, and some Wednesdays. Prices vary by date, so check their website for the schedule. The scenes are appropriate for all ages, so nothing is too scary for even the littlest goblins!

Yes - pumpkins go bad! So when they do start to decompose, fresh ones are brought in to replace them. Meet the Master Carver in Philadelphia, and see what this Halloween wonderland is all about!

Jack's Pumpkin Glow - Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram
West Fairmount Park
5201 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia PA, 19131
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fairmount park (philadelphia)halloweenlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Doctors trying to save girl's fingers after firework explosion: Family
Parents pleading for help after driver fatally strikes son while walking dog
1 dead, 1 injured after gunman opens fire on vehicle in Tacony
Man in a coma after assault outside South Philly bar
Historic promotion at Upper Darby Police Department
Pilot killed after plane crashes into home, bursts into flames
Ertz, Dunphy weigh in on NCAA's athlete compensation decision
Show More
Who is Jenny B and why does she think you're pregnant?
Woman accused of stealing $600K from employer, paying for daughters' weddings
Man struck, killed after driver failed to stop for school bus: Police
Philly police hope to give kids safe Halloween with 'trunk-or-treat'
Bud Light sends 'hero' to Game 6 after taking home run to stomach
More TOP STORIES News