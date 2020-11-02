Soup Kitchen 411 is feeding the hungry and supporting local businesses

By Miguel Amaya
PATERSON, New Jersey -- Soup Kitchen 411, an organization combating food insecurity in America, is feeding the hungry while providing support to local restaurants impacted by the global pandemic through their FeedNJ initiative.

"With the onset of the pandemic, the increase in hunger challenges has grown significantly, so we needed to do something to help," said Kenneth DeRoberts, Chairman and Co-founder of Soup Kitchen 411.

The campaign, which collects donations from individuals, small businesses, and large corporations to buy meals from local restaurants is providing meals in soup kitchens across New Jersey in cities like Long Branch, Paterson, Elizabeth, Trenton, and Morristown.

"Most people have no understanding or appreciation for the magnitude of the hunger population," said DeRoberts.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Soup Kitchen 411's FeedNJ program has distributed over 17,000 meals across New Jersey.

For Shane Gerald, owner of Fast Break Café in Paterson, New Jersey, the program has allowed him to continue helping the community while also helping out his restaurant stay in business during these challenging times.

"We see so many people that really need a helping hand right now. So we are just trying to do our part and feed our community," said Gerald.

