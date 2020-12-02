localish

Filipino dessert business, Sweet Condesa, is a dream come true for owner

By Chris Bollini
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Creating Filipino-inspired desserts at Sweet Condesa, an Oakland-based business is a dream come true for the owner and pastry artist Melody Lorenzo.

"I grew up in the Philippines, born and raised," Lorenzo explains, "...when I immigrated here in the U.S., I always wanted to be a pastry chef and incorporate the flavors, the desserts that I grew up with in the Philippines."

One of the most popular desserts is the calamansi pie, which incorporates the flavor of calamansi, a lime-like citrus fruit from the Philippines.

"It's a Filipino take on the Key Lime pie and it just melts in your mouth," Lorenzo reveals. Another wildly successful treat is the ube pie, which uses a purple sweet potato.

For more information, visit here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandkgopiedessertsbite sizelocalishfilipino food
LOCALISH
Army Veteran meets his pen pals 50 years later
NJ cousins organize hurricane relief for victims in Honduras
Treat your feet with a visit from the Footnanny!
Hero teacher helps injured owl find new life
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fatal Bucks County shooting caught on surveillance video
Husband of Pa. native found dead says he's receiving death threats
Local health care providers planning now for vaccine distribution
CDC shortens COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days
NJ COVID: Gov. Murphy monitoring rising hospitalization rates
Couple with COVID-19 arrested after flying from SF to Hawaii
Attempted kidnapping suspect wanted for incidents in Pa., South Jersey
Show More
Task force says to 'assume you became infected' over Thanksgiving
Consumer Reports: Best budget-friendly tech gifts
27-year-old recruit dies after losing consciousness in police training
Questions continue after death of former Zappos CEO
US tightens definition of service animals allowed on planes
More TOP STORIES News