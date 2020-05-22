Fire Escape Planning with the Family

CHICAGO -- It's never too early to start planning for an emergency! Fire Departments respond to approximately 374,000 home fires each year in the U.S. Three in five deaths occur in homes without properly working smoke alarms or no alarm at all. We asked firefighters from all over the U.S. for tips on staying safe at home and how you can come up with a plan of action that could save the lives of you and your family. For more fire safety tips visit www.firstalert.com
