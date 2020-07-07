localish

Firefighter returns a favor 21 years to the day

21 years ago on July 4th, 1999, Rob Lee lost his home to fireworks when he was six years old. Watching his home go up in flames, he remembers the moment a firefighter rushed out with their family dog in his arms. That memory made a lasting impact on his life. Now 27 years old and a firefighter for the Fresno Fire Department, Rob was able to return the favor, 21 years to the day, helping save a family dog trapped in a burning home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnodogsfirepetsall goodanimalskfsnfirefighterslocalish
LOCALISH
Black Lives Matter murals raise awareness in Downtown San Jose
South Bay woman crochets blankets to comfort those in need
Restaurant celebrates reopening with new mural
Eagle Scout uses his sewing skills to help with virus outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Jersey adds Delaware to 14-day quarantine list
School District of Philadelphia releases results of reopening survey
Chart shows activities that put you most at risk for COVID-19
EPA approves first 2 surface disinfectants tested to kill coronavirus
Phillies confirm Kingery, others tested positive for COVID-19
AccuWeather: Humid With A Few More Storms
Local officials link COVID-19 spike to Myrtle Beach
Show More
Eagles' DeSean Jackson says he doesn't hate Jewish community after posting anti-Semitic messages
Long lines form at MVC sites across NJ on first day of reopening
Man in custody after Philadelphia police respond to barricade situation
Eagles season ticket holders can opt-out, get refund
Investigation: Customers sue Hertz for false theft claims
More TOP STORIES News