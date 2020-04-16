Formerly homeless man installs hand washing stations to help others

New York, NY. -- The spread of COVID-19 has caused people around the world to stay home. But about those who don't have a home? An organization called Love Beyond Walls in Atlanta is doing what they can to help people struggling with homelessness flatten the curve.

The economic disruption caused by COVID-19 has also resulted in a crisis of food insecurity. This is how Feeding America in Chicago is doing its best to meet the growing demand.


You can tell a lot about a society by how they treat their most vulnerable and this next story is no exception. A boutique hotel called the Jupiter Hotel in Portland Oregon has been converted to house sick homeless residents during the COVID-19 quarantine.

The COVID-19 crisis has left institutions like soup kitchens overrun with an influx of new hungry visitors leaving many to overhaul their processes and redefine what it means to feed the hungry. Toni's Kitchen in New Jersey is no exception. This is how they're facing the new and unique challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkfeeding americahomelessfoodcoronavirusfood drivefood bankcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Employees, customers to be required to wear masks in Pa. businesses
Man with concealed carry permit shoots 3 teens on SEPTA bus
Tip leads police to 17 bodies at a NJ nursing home
Small business lending program on hold after reaching lending limit
5.2 million more seek unemployment aid as US layoffs spread
Mother, daughter found dead inside Delaware Co. home
Why some stimulus checks may have gone to wrong accounts
Show More
Decision on NJ schools likely today, Murphy says
Gov. Murphy: 'I don't see normal gathering in foreseeable future'
NTSB: Roy Halladay was doing stunts when plane crashed, had amphetamines in system
Montco introduces COVID-19 self-swab testing site
Dog who lost both owners to COVID-19 looking for loving home
More TOP STORIES News