Steamer Cleaners wants to help anyone with an upcoming job interview!

LOS ANGELES -- Steamer Cleaners wants to help people who lost their jobs during the pandemic by offering to dry clean interview outfits for free for anyone who has a job interview coming up. The family business is also offering free dry cleaning to law enforcement.

"We want to be part of the solution we want to be here to help the people as we go through this together," Nicole Basseri, owner of Steamer Cleaners.

Even though Steamer Cleaners is offering free services they admit that they've had to change their business structure a lot since the pandemic.

"Before corona we used to have popcorn out, candy out, a lot more things we could offer that were tactile and now we are just as clean and careful as possible. We have guards up, everyone has to wear a mask," said co-owner Ariana Basseri.

The Basseri family also admits that they don't have as many customers coming in, and those who do are bringing in fewer items to get dry cleaned. In order to keep the business running they said they pivoted to really enforce other services like their fluff and fold service where people can bring their laundry in as well.

Steamer Cleaners wants everyone to feel safe when getting their clothes dry cleaned and washed during this time, so they now will meet you at your car for pick-up and drop off.
