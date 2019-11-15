Teenagers in a Pennsylvania town are offering to give customers free rides on a street-legal golf cart in order to help the environment and alleviate traffic issues.
West Chester Free Rides is a business started by local teenagers trying to do their part to be environmentally conscious as well as help build a sense of community. Their rides are completely free and they also offer free advertising for local businesses on the golf cart.
So if you're ever in West Chester, give them a shout and you too could ride around for free!
Free golf cart rides in the name of community and the environment
