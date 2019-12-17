ocean conservation

This School Teacher Is a Seahorse Whisperer

Roger Hanson is a 69-year-old retired schoolteacher known as the "seahorse whisperer." Almost every day, the Iowa native drives 80 miles from his home to Long Beach, CA, where the experienced diver has maintained an underwater sanctuary for a rare colony of Pacific seahorses since 2016. Roger has built 11 bio homes for the seahorses, and maintains a log of over 1, 200 dives into the colony. Roger is known as the "polar bear" because he dives without a wet suit which has endeared him to other divers in the area.
