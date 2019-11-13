Is this Philly's first 100-percent Keto bakery?

DessertCrazy claims to be Philadelphia's first keto, low carb, gluten-free bakery.

Owner Candace Conway, a scientist with a sweet tooth, is the creative mind behind this array of delectable sweet treats. Conway, who was diagnosed as pre-diabetic, couldn't imagine a life without sugar.

So she put her chemistry background to work, developing delicious desserts that wouldn't cause her sugar to spike.

The result? A shop full of keto sweets from cookies, cupcakes, brownies, lemon bars and cheesecake that she says are life-changing for people who can't or won't eat sugar. The keto coffee is a big hit, too.

DessertCrazy|Facebook

1925 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130
267) 764-1411
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafairmount (philadelphia)localishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump impeachment hearings begin with first witnesses
Teen charged in shooting death of 11-year-old brother
DA: Father used baby as human shield; child shot 4 times in Philly
'Horrific' child abuse: Woman charged with murder in death of 4-year-old
Jury begins deliberations in Sean Kratz trial
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter Wind Chills Today and Tonight
Show More
Driver slams into several vehicles sending SUV into house
Lower Merion Township police warning about fake DEA scam
Hidden camera found in bathroom of office building
Philly's open concept bathroom has the internet talking
2 big concerts in 2020: Harry Styles & Camila Cabello
More TOP STORIES News