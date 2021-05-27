localish

Family-run Goode Co. Barbecue a Houston institution!

EMBED <>More Videos

Goode Co. BBQ a Houston legend

HOUSTON, Texas -- From barbecue to Tex-Mex and burgers, there's no one who understands Texas cuisine quite like Goode Company! The iconic family-run brand first started with Goode Co. BBQ in 1977.

Legendary pitmaster Jim Goode bought a small barn-style eatery on Kirby Drive, often sleeping at the restaurant and waking up every hour to check on the brisket.

Goode Company BBQ is known for drawing influences from every part of Texas, from Czech-style sausage to hot jalapeno sausage and jambalaya Texana. Its famous Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie ships all over the world and was voted best mail-order pie in America by Bloomberg.

But barbecue isn't the only thing Goode Company is known for. Forty-five years after Goode Co. BBQ first opened, the brand has expanded into a legendary restaurant group that includes Goode Co. Taqueria, Goode Co. Seafood, Goode Bird and the Texas-inspired Armadillo Palace.

For more information, check out goodecompany.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfoodtexasktrkbarbecuebite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
Goode Co. BBQ a Houston legend
Wazobia African Market: A home away from home
Dosey Doe: From tobacco barn to music venue!
4th-grader who wants to be officer one day gets special surprise from Madera police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 firefighters, civilian injured after fire truck crashes through building
911 calls detail chaotic moments after NJ mass shooting | LISTEN
Popcorn thrower gets 76ers season tickets revoked, banned from Wells Fargo Center
Pa. sets date to lift mask mandate, even if vaccination goal isn't met
2 charged with torching police vehicle during protest in Philadelphia
College-bound senior shot, killed in Philly two weeks before graduation
White House to propose $6 trillion budget for 2022
Show More
San Jose rail operator was killed while helping co-workers hide
Philly school district exploring 3-tiered bell schedule
Chad Daybell makes 1st court appearance on murder charges
Memorial Day weekend at the shore comes with fewer restrictions
Philadelphia Eagles promote Catherine Raiche to VP-football ops, hire Dave Caldwell to front office
More TOP STORIES News