Get a cut and good conversation at Goode Looks barbershop in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Lewis Goode, the owner of Goode Looks Barbershop in Houston's Third Ward, believes giving back is a major part of a barber's job.

Goode's shop is located on the bottom floor of a residential complex for low-income seniors, and he gives the men in the complex free haircuts every Wednesday.

The men appreciate the service, but Goode says it's about more than giving complimentary haircuts to people in the community. He believes in the importance of learning from his elders, so these free haircuts are a perfect way for him to give back, in addition to learning from seniors in Third Ward.
