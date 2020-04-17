H-E-B employee leaves heartfelt message in customer's bag

HOUSTON, Texas -- "Better days are on the way!"

Carol Elbaz and her husband have stayed away from grocery stores for nearly a month because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, when they decided to try curbside delivery at H-E-B in Houston, Texas, they thought it would be quick and easy.

But Carol never expected to find a surprise in her groceries!

Gerardo Flores was working curbside service, when he was inspired to leave a note in the bags. He wrote "Every situation in life is temporary. So when life is good, make sure you enjoy and receive it fully. And when life is not so good, remember that it will not last forever, and better days are on the way."

Elbaz said the note was the bright spot in her day, and she has now framed the message to remind her to always look on the bright side.

Flores said he just wanted to spread love, and we will get through this by sticking together.
