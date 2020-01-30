Hampton University's Band: The Marching Force

HBCU The Hampton University's Marching Band, "The Force", gives students the ability to assume responsibility, establish a professional attitude, gain self-confidence and continue their love of music.

"The marching force is probably one of the most rewarding things I've ever been in," said Garfield Mcintyre "It's all about hard work, dedication and long hours, but I would say say I've learned a lot. I've learned perseverance and I've learned the value of working hard to create a good product."


"It's hard work day and night. We've put in so much to see this program grow," said Khadijat Aborderin. "Early mornings, late nights, a lot of memorizing. It's a lot, like mentally and physically, but once you get through it you know you have a big family right beside you who went though the same things you did and are always going to be there for you."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Father of shot 4-year-old fabricated home invasion report
1st human-to-human coronavirus transmission confirmed in US
Teen wanted in fatal Chester shooting
Upper Merion Township fire: 11 people, including 5 officers injured
Man charged with grandfather's murder took LSD: Prosecutors
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial resumes with Senators' questions
7,000 stuck on cruise ship amid coronavirus concerns
Show More
Man in custody following standoff at New Castle home
Teachers, principals to speak out over asbestos in schools
Abington school board member apologizing for controversial comments
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna in IG post
AccuWeather: Colder Today, Then Milder
More TOP STORIES News