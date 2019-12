Hats off to Philly's fashionable hat factory

American Hats is one of the last true American hat factories.Now owned by Reverend Georgiette Morgan-Thomas, it was formerly the S&S Hat Company, a Philadelphia millinery with a rich history dating back to the 1920s that sold hats to large department stores and small boutiques alike.Today, the Reverend continues to use some of the original vintage equipment, and takes great pride in respecting the traditions and methods of yesteryear, making over 5,000 high-quality, handmade hats a year.She just opened a retail store at the new Fashion District mall in Center City.2251 Fraley Street, Philadelphia, PA 19137267-345-1141Retail Store Fashion District Philadelphia - Concourse Level901 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107267-758-6940