Hats off to Philly's fashionable hat factory

American Hats is one of the last true American hat factories.

Now owned by Reverend Georgiette Morgan-Thomas, it was formerly the S&S Hat Company, a Philadelphia millinery with a rich history dating back to the 1920s that sold hats to large department stores and small boutiques alike.

Today, the Reverend continues to use some of the original vintage equipment, and takes great pride in respecting the traditions and methods of yesteryear, making over 5,000 high-quality, handmade hats a year.

She just opened a retail store at the new Fashion District mall in Center City.

American Hats LLC | American Hats | Instagram
2251 Fraley Street, Philadelphia, PA 19137
267-345-1141

Retail Store
Fashion District Philadelphia - Concourse Level
901 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
267-758-6940
