New Jersey's Glaze Donuts combines the ingredients of Baklava into a Kronut

NEW MILFORD, New Jersey -- Jule Hazou, owner of Glaze Donuts in New Milford, New Jersey, has been reinventing the way donuts are made since 2014.

Inspired by the delicious flavors and ingredients of Baklava, Hazou and his family have transformed the kronut into a Baklava Kronut, using high quality, natural ingredients without preservatives or high fructose corn syrup.

"We enjoy making people happy, that's our thing. When you get that compliment from a customer who tells you, 'This is great, you made my dinner table happy,' we enjoy those things. It's not about popularity or fame or anything like that, it's about making people happy," Hazou said.

The honey-soaked dessert, containing walnuts, honey, and butter has been a hit at the New Milford store, selling out just minutes after being put on display every weekend.

"Everything has been made with so much passion, hard work and so much love and you can taste that in our product," said Christina Hazou.

