Hearing impaired student defies the odds to play football

Billy Haynes, 17, has been hard of hearing since he was born. But growing up, he watched football and had no doubt that one day, he'd play the game.

"Just because we can't hear, doesn't mean we can't do anything if we set our minds to it," said Billy.

With the help of an interpreter at his practices and games, Billy is co-Captain of his high school varsity football team and an inspiration to others both on and off the field.

Billy says he feels like he's surrounded by people who want him to succeed, and says that's how he can handle whatever is thrown his way.

"They don't treat me any different," said Billy. "They treat me like I'm one of their brothers, their family members, just (a) teammate."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
high schooldeaffootball
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Manhunt underway for 'armed and dangerous' person in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Officer, suspect shot after gunfight outside of SEPTA bus in Wissinoming
Asbestos in Schools: Philly teacher to sue after cancer diagnosis
Nearly 100K pounds of salad products recalled due to E. coli
Men charged in high school football game shooting to appear in court
Upper Darby Police Department Superintendent Chitwood honored
Show More
LIVE | Key witnesses cap intense week in impeachment inquiry
Video captures frightening attack on man in Center City
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu charged in corruption cases
Bill to decriminalize, tax marijuana passes U.S. House committee
AccuWeather: Pleasant today, rain arrives Saturday evening
More TOP STORIES News