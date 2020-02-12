bite size

Heart-Shaped Pizza for Valentine's Day

CHICAGO -- Forget the flowers and the chocolate, this may be the best Valentine's Day gift of them all.

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria is serving up heart-shaped deep dish pizza in Chicago.

"If you're going to give a gift, why not give something you can eat?" Rick Malnati said.

Malnati recommended that Chicagoans embrace what they really love this holiday.

"Why not be who you are, get a pizza. Get a pizza and a beer," he said.

The pizzeria also offers heart-shaped chocolate chip cookies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobite sizelocalish
BITE SIZE
Chicago's Only Haitian Restaurant
Learn how to pull mozzarella at this cheese making class
Alicia's secret ingredient is cooking with "lots of love."
This Farm Is 'Farm-To-Table,' Even in the Middle of Winter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom accused of killing kids appears in court; police, family testify
$202 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
Police ID men wanted in hammer-wielding crimes
'I want my baby back': Family prays for missing girl
Financial secretary charged with stealing $561K from N.J. church
First baby born in Sea Isle City in more than 40 years
JetBlue offers $20 flights to celebrate 20th birthday
Show More
2 Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping
Caretaker accused of stealing more than $34K from victim
Phillies single game tickets now on sale, spring training begins
AccuWeather: Dry Today, More Rain Tonight
Police search for man who robbed a Bensalem Wawa
More TOP STORIES News