travel

Travel the world without leaving your car at this hidden spot in Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

Hidden gem lets you travel around the world without leaving the ground

HOUSTON, Texas -- The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every part of our lives, including travel. Many have avoided planes over the last year, only traveling when necessary. But that doesnt mean the desire to go around the world, or just get out of the house, has diminished.

Dozens of people take part in plane spotting at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas every day. They park their cars at a park near the runways, getting an up-close look at planes taking off and arriving.

Some people come between shifts, others once a week, the most dedicated are there every day. Plane spotters say its a relaxing hobby to sit back and watch the world literally go by.

Many say its their version of travel since they dont feel comfortable leaving home at this time.

Not every airport has parks like this nearby, and these plane spotters say its the ultimate place to get away from reality.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonair traveltravelbush intercontinental airportcoronavirus pandemicall goodktrklocalish
TRAVEL
Vaccine passport: Here are places you may need one in the future
Couple stranded in Mexico after testing positive for COVID-19
Fully vaccinated people can travel again, says new CDC guidance
CDC eases travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people amid COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kids now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says
Woman attacked while walking in Center City on Easter
South Jersey Tragedy: Child dies after falling into septic tank
Trial in George Floyd's death to turn to ex-cop's training | LIVE
Woman shoots at drive-thru over wait time: police
COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands throughout Delaware Valley
Robbery at Center City Philadelphia hotel
Show More
SEPTA reopens station after closure over safety concerns
FL resort abruptly closes, kicks guests out after sold
American Idol recap: Who wore the eye patch, celebrity duets and more!
AccuWeather: Bright and breezy today, staying mild through Thursday
Good Samaritans help family of 5 after rollover accident
More TOP STORIES News