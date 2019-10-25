High School Ghost Hunters

The Griffith High School Paranormal Society is a club where students investigate haunted places in the area.

They hunt for ghosts and paranormal activities while using high-end equipment. The students are also educated on the history of these spots and assist in the restoration and preservation process.

The club chooses places that "have a history of being haunted," said Pete Ghrist.

"I just really like getting to, kind of, know all of these people from my school, and getting to work with all this equipment that I would never really have the chance to work with," said student Daniel Sheffield.
