High school graduation goes digital!

With in-person graduations cancelled, Reedley High School in Central California wanted to do something special for its seniors. So, they're creating a video of every senior receiving their diploma! Over the course of several days, each senior and a few members of their family were invited to take part in a video shoot to commemorate their senior year. The footage will be edited down into a seamless graduation ceremony and streamed on YouTube on graduation night.
