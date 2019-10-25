Hop Down Ravenwood's Malt Row

Need a drink? Ravenswood's Malt Row has got you covered.

It's home to seven breweries and one distillery, all placed conveniently along Ravenswood Ave.

"We're not really competitive with each other, it's more cooperative and we all do things in our own way," said Hagen Dost, Dovetail Brewery co-owner.

All eight businesses partner together for events around the city and even have joint tours. For them, collaboration is key.

"It's one tight community, each of our individual success helps makes us all successful," said James Moriarty, owner of Urban Renewal Brewery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I'm about to blow his brains out:' Fletcher Cox 911 call released
Police find possible connection between two children shot in Philadelphia
Penn grad becomes 24-year-old billionaire overnight
American Dream mall opens in NJ, along with theme park
Philadelphia teacher creates event to showcase student voices 
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting, TV info for Eagles-Bills, Week 8 games
Woman suing Habitat for Humanity after home burns down
Show More
Threat closes Temple's School of Medicine, suspect in custody
Odor of fuel/gas being reported across Delaware County
Man survives being shot 15 times in Kensington
Man allegedly grabs child, 12, walking home from school: Police
Missing cruise ship passenger appears to have jumped
More TOP STORIES News