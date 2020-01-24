Hotel Recruits Robots to Deliver Room Service!

Guests at a science-themed hotel in Chicago are having fun with this futuristic amenity!

If you love droids, you may wanna book a stay at Hotel EMC2 in the Windy City. Robots named Leo and Cleo seamlessly navigate the hotel hallways and elevators to get guests what they want.

"Guests today just want everything and they want it better and they want things to be stimulating all the time, so you've got to up your game," said Scott Greenberg, president and CEO of SMASHotels.

Greenberg said Hotel EMC2 is a "nod to Albert Einstein's formula."

"The idea was to fill the place with curiosities and inventions," he said.
