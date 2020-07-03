Brother and sister start first-ever Black-owned subscription box

HOUSTON, Texas -- Seth Ellis and his sister, Dr. Simone Ellis, had a simple idea that is now changing lives around the country.

The Houston, Texas siblings realized many people were not aware of the many incredible Black-owned products, businesses, and companies out there. So, they started their own business called Blk Box.

It's a subscription box service that delivers products from Black-owned companies to your door every month.

The family picks the products together and have featured everything from apparel to accessories, to food and skincare.

Simone said, "Every time you open the box, we want you to feel you're getting a brand new gift."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbusinesssocietybe localish houstonktrklocalish show (lsh)good newsshoppinglocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. issues 14-day quarantine for states with high COVID-19 cases
Penn State student dies of COVID-19 complications
Body surfer, 73, dies after hitting head at Jersey Shore: Police
Confirmed coronavirus cases rising in 40 of 50 states
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list
Washington Redskins no more? NFL team reviewing name
AccuWeather: Sizzling Start to The Holiday Weekend
Show More
Businesses along Jersey Shore prepare for 4th of July weekend
'Truly alarming': Pa. officials voice concern over rise in COVID-19 cases
Playgrounds, rides, libraries, museums reopen in NJ
Many gathered in Upper Darby Township for 'Back The Blue' rally
Phillies place 4 on injured list with no specific injury
More TOP STORIES News