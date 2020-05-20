localish

Bay Area artists uplift community through painted murals in project 'Paint the Void'

By Chris Bollini
SAN FRANCISCO -- When you walk down the streets of San Francisco, you can't help but notice the boarded storefronts as non-essential businesses remain closed. Local artists are bringing back life and beauty to our streets, sending messages of love to people in their community.

Within the last few days, one artist has painted three murals filled with hearts. "Right now, it is so important for people to feel love, so it doesn't look like Armageddon has happened and to provide some sort of comfort for people," said Duser, a visual artist and music producer.

Art agency Building 180 and nonprofit Art for Civil Discourse are teaming up in an effort called Paint the Void. It brings murals to shuttered businesses while providing a stipend for artists who have been affected by COVID-19.

Paint the Void is pairing artists with businesses in their local community to avoid unnecessary travel. Meredith Winner is making the connections between businesses and artists.

"We thought that beautifying the streets with murals would be a good place for people who are still working the frontlines and getting out there everyday," said Meredith Winner, organizer of Paint the Void Project. "We wanted to bring hope into the community and inspire people."

Artists are experiencing hardship, from canceled gigs, art shows and festivals. Paint the Void helps alleviate financial stress to artists who are struggling to pay rent for their art studios and not having a space to create.

San Francisco artist Amos Goldbaum plans to use a canvas as an homage to the influenza pandemic that happened a century ago. "It is showing us that history repeats itself," said Goldbaum. "It might seem crazy and unprecedented, but there are lessons that we can learn in the past," he said.

Paint the Void has received an outpouring of support from the local community and artists. Once the shelter-in-place order is lifted, many artists plan to auction their murals and donate to those in need.

To comply with the shelter-in-place order, artists are creating murals in their homes and art studios. Some artists will be creating the art in a timely manner at off hours with personal protective gear.

Within the first three weeks, 32 murals have been completed, but the plan is to reach 50. Click here to learn how you can donate or participate in Paint the Void.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscokgocoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placelocalish show (lsh)mural artscovid 19 pandemiclocalishpaintingcovid 19
LOCALISH
Restaurants band together to feed frontline workers
This woman uses grad cap fabric to make faces masks
Photographer captures smiles from a distance
Bagel Boss ships famous New York bagels across the country
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man set multiple fires in North Philadelphia: Police
Philly reports 103 new deaths due to matching databases
SNAP recipients can soon get online groceries in Pennsylvania
Delaware retailers can begin to operate by appointment
Caught on camera: Suspect spray-paints swastikas in Center City
Car, motorcycle dealers and bike shops reopen in New Jersey
iPhone software update makes it easier to unlock while wearing a mask
Show More
Study: People who recover from COVID-19, test positive again not contagious
Police: Man told to wear mask shoots Waffle House cook
Despite drops in nearby counties, COVID-19 cases in Delco persist
Body found at Venice Beach ID'd as WWE star
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Breezy and Cool Today
More TOP STORIES News