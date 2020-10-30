The history behind Día de Los Muertos makeup and how it honors loved ones

HOUSTON, Texas -- You've likely seen Día de Los Muertos makeup looks on Instagram. But this is not meant for Halloween or a costume.

There's a lot of tradition behind the look, and it's meant to honor family.

Celebrity makeup artist Edward Sanchez has been perfecting his makeup techniques and looks since he was a young boy. Now he's sharing how his family and Día de Muertos traditions play a role in his makeup designs.

If you would like to see more of his looks, check him out on Instagram @escbeauty.
