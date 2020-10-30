The history behind Día de Muertos makeup and how it honors loved ones

HOUSTON, Texas -- You've likely seen Día de Muertos makeup looks on Instagram. But this is not meant for Halloween or a costume.

There's a lot of tradition behind the look, and it's meant to honor family.

Celebrity makeup artist Edward Sanchez has been perfecting his makeup techniques and looks since he was a young boy. Now he's sharing how his family and Día de Muertos traditions play a role in his makeup designs.

If you would like to see more of his looks, check him out on Instagram @escbeauty.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhalloweensocietymexicanktrkbeauty & lifestylelocalish show (lsh)localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wallace family does not want officers to face murder charges
Philly nonprofit offers job to teen after looting caught on camera
2 charged after Philly police find explosives in van
Pa. could see a 'red mirage' on Election Night. Here's why
AccuWeather: Wet Start Today, Saturday Morning Freeze Warnings
US COVID cases hit daily record high -- again
Deadline today for some Philly parents on sending their kids back to class
Show More
Lottery ticket worth $3M sold at Rite Aid in Montco
Video: Crane spins out of control from top of NYC building
3 ball pythons found in residential neighborhood
'It is coming now,' Murphy says of 2nd COVID wave
Top 6: Dining spots in Fairmount
More TOP STORIES News