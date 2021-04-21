glam lab

How to get glowing red carpet skin just like the celebs

By Johanna Trupp
New York, NY -- Four products, one device and red carpet-style glowing skin. That's right, I learned how to re-create the ultimate red carpet facial on myself at home.

Of course, I could only accomplish this by seeking the expert advice of celebrity facialist to the stars, Gavin McLeod-Valentine.

Over the past few years, his clients Lara Dern and Olivia Coleman have taken home Oscars but it's not their win that's given them perfect glowing skin. It's actually coming from an oxygen facial paired with Gavin's world-renowned skills.

Up until this point, it wasn't safe for Gavin to be there in person to work his magic. So, he put his clients on a skin regiment and sent them daily tutorial-style videos on what to do. If you caught Julia Garner or Laura Linney at this year's Golden Globes, their glowing skin proved the at-home version can suffice!

Since my job is try before you buy, I asked Gavin to put me on the same routine. After meticulously following instructions, I was impressed with how big a difference just 15 minutes made. Check out this episode to learn how you can get red carpet-approved glowing skin!

Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind the scenes look and watch Glam Lab for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!
