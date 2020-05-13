glam lab

Coronavirus pandemic causing new skin issue: 'Mask-Ne' aka Mask Acne

By Johanna Trupp
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens -- As if living through a global pandemic wasn't hard enough... enter a brand new skin issue. It's called Mask-Ne (Mask Acne).

Between the stress combined with covering our faces, the skin, particularly around our nose and mouth, has become a bacterial breakout goldmine.

Related: How to make homemade face masks

The good news? Just a few small tweaks to your skincare routine can make a big difference.

After receiving quite a few e-mails about these new breakouts, the team at Face Haus quickly put together a list of helpful products and ingredients.

Related: How to cut men's hair during the coronavirus pandemic quarantine

We also spoke with New York City Dermatologist, Dr. Amy Spizouco, who weighed in on the causes and simple tips to keep your skin clean and clear.

Check out this episode of Glam Lab for a step-by-step guide to clear up your mask-ne!

Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks, and trends!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long island citycoronavirus new york citycoronavirus helpcoronavirusbe localish new yorkwabccoronavirus new yorklocalishbe localishbeautyface maskskin careglam labbeauty & lifestyleoriginals
GLAM LAB
Step-by-step tutorial to cut men's hair during quarantine
Relax in a volcanic sand bath at Sojo Spa in NJ
How do celebs get styled for the red carpet?
Win an Oscar with this GOLD face mask
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow curbside pickup for many stores; more construction
Philly updates recent coronavirus death count, adds 78 to total
Protesters call on Gov. Wolf, local officials to reopen Bucks County
COVID-19 in Pennsylvania: 707 more cases, 137 new deaths
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
Trenton churches reopen for private prayer
Accused rapist believed to be dead after fire, standoff
Show More
Tractor trailer crash shuts down portion of I-95 in Delaware
IRS deadline today for stimulus checks by direct deposit
Saturday classes? Schools eye ways to make up lost time
Bell tower sits on top of old schoolhouse once more
Broadway star wakes up after month in coma due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News