Step-by-step tutorial to safely remove gel nail polish

By Johanna Trupp
NEW YORK CITY -- Stop picking off your manicure - it's wrecking your nails!

We've all been there - obsessively picking and chipping away at our once fresh and flawless gel manicure. Not only does it look horrible, but it's also horrible for your nails!

When you peel off a layer of gel polish, you could be taking a layer of your natural nail with it.

So, instead of wrecking my nails, I always let the professionals handle the removal process. That is until my city became the COVID-19 hotspot and non-essential businesses, including nail salons, were shut down.

While stuck at home in quarantine, I gained quite a few new beauty skills.

Related: Step-by-step tutorial to cut men's hair during quarantine

I learned how to cut men's hair, shape my own eyebrows, and safely remove gel nail polish.

While I'm no longer my boyfriend's barber or an eyebrow specialist, I have stuck with removing gel polish myself in-between manicures.

Related: How to shape up your eyebrows at home

Check out this latest episode of Glam Lab for a step-by-step tutorial complete with all the tools and ingredients you'll need to safely remove that gel polish yourself!

Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks, and trends!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
glam labwabclocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump experiencing 'mild symptoms' after testing positive
Biden to take COVID-19 test after sharing debate stage with Trump
Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to Trump testing positive
President Trump traveled to NJ just before COVID diagnosis
Trump has COVID-19. How serious is his risk?
Controversy erupts over Philly union's Trump endorsement
US hiring slows for 3rd month but jobless rate falls to 7.9%
Show More
Homeowner being fined for hanging American flag
1 killed in shooting outside Delaware restaurant
Man walking with girlfriend attacked near Philly home: Police
Man, 21, dies after being shot and crashing vehicle
Continental Restaurant in Old City shutting down for now
More TOP STORIES News