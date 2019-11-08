Hugo Ortega's journey from dishwasher to renowned chef

Hugo Ortega's name is well-known in Houston. He's the executive chef and co-owner at four top local restaurants - Hugo's, Backstreet Café, Xochi and Caracol.

Last year, he won Best Chef of the Southwest at the prestigious James Beard Awards. But he never forgets his roots.

Growing up in rural Mexico, he herded 300 goats and learned to grind corn for masa. Ortega credits his grandmother with being the primary influence on his traditional Mexican cuisine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicohoustonfoodcelebrity chefcookingrestaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 14, in custody after man found dead inside home
Bacteria that killed 3 infants traced to hospital equipment
Jurors hear police interrogation tape in Sean Kratz murder trial
Woman gunned down after opening door in West Philly identified
DA: Uncle who returned fire after child shot charged with gun offenses
People puzzled by peculiar texts, and no one can say why
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny, but windy and cold today
Gift card scam targets Expedia customers
Man arrested after assaults, house fire in Lehigh Township
EXCLUSIVE: Upper Darby Police Superintendent Mike Chitwood retiring after 55 years
Penn Medicine successfully performs two uterus transplants
More TOP STORIES News