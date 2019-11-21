Inside the Fairmont's $18,000 Penthouse Suite

SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- You probably have never stepped foot inside San Francisco's pricey Penthouse Suite at the Fairmont Hotel, but you have most likely seen it.The $18,000 a night suite was featured prominently on an episode of the HBO series "Ballers" and was the setting of the 1980's ABC drama series "Hotel".These days it is a popular backdrop on social media. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Antoni Porowski have posted photos of themselves in the suite.The space covers 6,000 square feet that includes just three bedrooms, but also has a formal dining room, a living room with a piano, a pool room, a patio with bay views, and a rotunda that serves as a library.But the biggest attraction is it's history. President John F. Kennedy stayed at the suite. Legend has it so did one of his lovers, who had to escape through a door hidden in the bookshelf.It was also the temporary home of the U.S. Secretary of State during the founding of the United Nations.Check out the video for an exclusive view of the suite and another special room with one of the most spectacular views of San Francisco.