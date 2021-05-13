localish

Professional Sign Spinning Acrobat Brings Smiles and Flair to the New Sport

EMBED <>More Videos

Inside the Life of a Sign Spinner

HOUSTON -- You've seen them rain or shine on your neighborhood streets. Sign Spinning has grown so much that it's now considered a sport.

"To be a sign spinner, it takes practice, skill, a good smile," Says Elijah Scholz, a professional sign spinner. From performing backflips on street corners to teaching others about this unique sport with his signature positive attitude, he's well-known in the sign-spinning community and has even invented a new move making waves in the sport.

"Every single year, we have this arrow sign spinning competition in Las Vegas. People from all around the world like Korea, Poland, California, Mexico, it's like a whole family reunion," he says, fondly remembering the competition. "...and we all spin it out, show each other tricks that they're working on. The competition, it gets wild."

Watch to see his moves and why sign-spinning is so much more than you would ever expect!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpumpedcompetitiontexasktrklocalish
LOCALISH
Enter the Magical World of Designer Daddy
Inside the Life of a Sign Spinner
Learn how to act, craft and dance all in one class
Wrongfully convicted Chicagoan opens up second Barber College
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fully vaccinated Americans can return to life without masks: CDC
Philly health official forced to resign over MOVE cremations
Pa. will follow CDC's mask guidance for fully vaccinated residents
Officers find 2 children unresponsive after mother jumps out window: Police
Fire that destroyed Philly church was intentionally set, 20K reward offered: ATF
Phillies increasing seating capacity; full stadium & tailgating to return
Biden exec order beefs up cybersecurity after pipeline hack
Show More
Trio works to revitalize urban neighborhoods with a focus on equity
Gunman fires on group holding vigil, killing 20-year-old
Montgomery County mask guidance changes on Friday
'Lack of empathy' in Black doctor's care before COVID death: Report
Caleb Kennedy leaves 'American Idol' after controversial video surfaces
More TOP STORIES News