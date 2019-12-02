ice cream

Is This the World's Spiciest Ice Cream?

A snack of ice and fire! This North Carolina ice cream shop serves up one of the hottest desserts ever!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
angiernorth carolinaeating contestdessertsbite sizelocalishice cream
ICE CREAM
WATCH: Ice-cream bandits raid freezer during open house
Newark restaurant turns classic churro into Instagram-worthy dessert
You can get this S'mores Monster Shake in Cary
Angus Crowne Milkshake Emporium Has More Than Just Milkshakes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Accumulating Snow For Some Today
Weather prompts dozens of school closings across region
Overheard at Tredici with David L. Cohen
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Girl, 15, found safe after reported abduction
Man stabbed multiple times inside SW Philadelphia home
Trick play helps send Eagles to loss at Miami
Show More
Bear on the move in Delaware County, residents urged to use caution
Man facing murder charges after girl shot, killed while getting off bus in Philadelphia
White House says it won't participate in impeachment hearing
Woman dead following fire at South Philadelphia home
Some passengers experiencing travel delays after holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News