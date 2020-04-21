It's still tulip time at this drive-thru flower farm

More than 250-thousand tulips will light up your day and you don't even have to get out of your car.

It's a drive-thru tulip display you can experience with social distancing in mind.


Dalton Farms in Swedesboro, N.J., had plans for a major outdoor festival this spring with live music, beer and wine gardens but they quickly pivoted when the COVID 19 pandemic surfaced.

They are still bringing their tulip garden to the public but instead of guests walking though it, they are driving through and still taking in the beauty the sea of flowers has to offer. #BeLocalish


Dalton Farm Tour of Tulips | Facebook | Instagram
660 Oak Grove Road, Swedesboro, NJ 08085
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
swedesboro boroughfyi phillybe localish philadelphiabe localishlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. stay home order in effect until May 8; some restrictions to be eased
Burglars target Center City businesses during COVID-19 shutdown
Skin rashes emerge as possible symptom of COVID-19
Oil price drops below $0 a barrel for first time ever
Teen using nonprofit to cheer up nursing home residents
CHOP staffers sign up to donate plasma in fight against COVID-19
Protesters rally in Harrisburg to demand Gov. Wolf reopen economy
Show More
Small businesses struggling to secure loans amid COVID-19 outbreak
First Philly coronavirus patients being admitted to Liacouras Center
Pennsylvania starts curbside pickup at some liquor stores
New Jersey's COVID-19 outbreak stabilizing, Murphy says
Order for Pennsylvanians to wear masks inside businesses in effect
More TOP STORIES News