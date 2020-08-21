FYI Philly

JamBrü Kombucha: Brewing a new business during a pandemic

Jamaar Julal brews healthy and flavorful kombucha that's infused with flavors that honor his Jamaican heritage.

Julal has been brewing kombucha on the side for a few years and selling it on his personal Instagram page. But when he was furloughed from both his job, he decided that the pandemic provided the perfect time to build his own business.


And his komboucha comes with a twist. He infuses it with flavors that honor his Jamaican heritage.

He launched a GoFundMe Page with the hopes of getting out of his Point Breeze home kitchen and into a commercial space then buying more equipment so that he can increase his output.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafyi phillywpvibe localish philadelphialocalishbe localishsecretly awesome
FYI PHILLY
This bunker holds the world's largest privately-owned purse collection
Summer checklist: New restaurants, Philly sights and sounds
10-year-old starts lemonade business to help the homeless
Watch the full episode of FYI Philly from Aug. 15
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 outbreak among NJ students after beach party
NJ gov. urges public to cooperate with contact tracers
Man riding stolen dirt bike in grave condition after crash: Police
Motorcyclist killed in Wissinoming crash
2 tropical storms a potential double threat to US Gulf Coast
Can 2 hurricanes merge into a megastorm?
Teacher of the Year adds hip-hop to math lessons
Show More
AccuWeather: Warm And Humid; Scattered Storms
Woman killed, search for hit-and-run driver in Cobbs Creek
1 killed, 1 critical in Burlington County crash
House passes bill to reverse changes blamed for mail delays
Cinnadust turns Cinnamon Toast Crunch into seasoning
More TOP STORIES News