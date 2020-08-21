Jamaar Julal brews healthy and flavorful kombucha that's infused with flavors that honor his Jamaican heritage.Julal has been brewing kombucha on the side for a few years and selling it on his personal Instagram page. But when he was furloughed from both his job, he decided that the pandemic provided the perfect time to build his own business.And his komboucha comes with a twist. He infuses it with flavors that honor his Jamaican heritage.He launched a GoFundMe Page with the hopes of getting out of his Point Breeze home kitchen and into a commercial space then buying more equipment so that he can increase his output.