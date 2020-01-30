Jesse White Tumblers Celebrate 60 Years of Somersaults

CHICAGO -- The Jesse White Tumbling Team celebrated its 60th anniversary Thursday. For many, it's an opportunity to escape possible negative influences in their lives.

"People love to see us," said founder Jesse White. "When we pull up in the van. Take out our mats and equipment, and we do our show, the people feel goo about that fact that we took the time to come out to show them how high we can get."


White was a gymnast when he was a kid. He eventually went on to teach for the Board of Education, Park District, and YMCA.

"The tumbling team came about because a park supervisor said, 'Jesse White, I'd like to know if you could put together a gym show,'" White recalled. "I said, 'OK, I'll do one more year.' Now we're coming up on 60 years."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Father of shot 4-year-old fabricated home invasion report
1st human-to-human coronavirus transmission confirmed in US
Teen wanted in fatal Chester shooting
Upper Merion Township fire: 11 people, including 5 officers injured
Man charged with grandfather's murder took LSD: Prosecutors
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial resumes with Senators' questions
7,000 stuck on cruise ship amid coronavirus concerns
Show More
Man in custody following standoff at New Castle home
Teachers, principals to speak out over asbestos in schools
Abington school board member apologizing for controversial comments
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna in IG post
AccuWeather: Colder Today, Then Milder
More TOP STORIES News