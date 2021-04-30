localish

Keeping history alive with B&B in 1 of Texas' oldest homes

EMBED <>More Videos

Keeping history alive with B&B in 1 of Texas' oldest homes

MATAGORDA, Texas -- Rik and Peggy Stanley have become a part of history with their B&B in the Stanley-Fisher House.

The home is one of the oldest in Texas, built in 1832 by Samuel Rhoads Fisher.

The house has survived nearly two centuries of wear and tear, hurricanes, and even the Texas Revolution!

Its now open for the public to stay at, and families can join the likes of Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin as guests.

You can learn more about the Stanley-Fisher House on their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
matagorda countyabc13 plus matagorda countyhistorytexasabc13 plusktrklocalish
LOCALISH
Have your cup of joe with a side of good vibes at this coffee shop
Selfie WRLD will help you spice up your social media!
Drop the Beet Farms grows food with aquaponics
Authentic Hakata-style Tonkotsu ramen diner opens in Irvine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Covid vaccine myths: These reasons for not getting it don't hold up
US to restrict travel from India as 1st American COVID aid begins to arrive
Through tragedy, one NJ community honors 9-year-old's dream
Guillen's supervisor sexually harassed her, Army probe concludes
NJ governor says a full reopening could happen soon
Josh Duggar faces child porn charges
Biden visits Philly to celebrate Amtrak's 50th anniversary, discuss infrastructure
Show More
DeVonta Smith's mentor is also his longtime barber
45 killed, including 4 Americans, in stampede at Israeli holy site
76ers auctioning game-worn sneakers to help local kids
Erratic U-Haul driver hits 2 people during purse snatching: Police
AccuWeather: High Wind Warning Today For Gusts Near 60mph
More TOP STORIES News