Kissing Artist Masters the Art of Kissing

The Kissing Artist, aka "Lipstick Lex," masters the art of kissing when she puts lips to canvas and creates breathtaking art.

Alexis Fraser has kissed amazing portraits of Marilyn Monroe, Lady Gaga, Elton John and Maya Angelou, as well as Good Morning America's Michael Strahan and Sara Haines.

"Yes, it is a bit of a laborious process, I'm not going to lie," Fraser said. "The kiss part is the 'wow factor.' That's the part that gets people excited."

The Chicago native will also create portraits for your beloved family members.

"My artwork is so much about beauty and self-love and personal empowerment and positivity and just feel good vibes all around," Fraser said.

Art lovers can order custom portraits on her website: www.lipsticklex.com.

Fraser is now opening an art gallery in Florida.
