Lake Bluff neighbors stay connected with Pledge of Allegiance

LAKE BLUFF, Ill. -- Three adorable girls from Lake Bluff are visiting their favorite neighbor every weekday morning to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.Linnea Maga said it's her daughters' way of keeping a routine, and an excuse to see Ms. Daria Andrews, even from a distance due to Illinois' stay-at-home order."Going through a quarantine and having these three little girls next door is just, it makes it bearable," Andrews said.Andrews said they all joke that she's like a third grandmother to Maga's girls."I think it's meaningful to all of us, and it's fun to have a routine. It's fun to have something to look forward to," she said.