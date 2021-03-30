Legacy of Hope, Philadelphia Police join forces to deliver groceries to Cancer patients

PHILADELPHIA -- Throughout the pandemic, the non-profit Legacy of Hope is providing free grocery deliveries to families with a loved one battling Cancer.It's a heartwarming mission that involves local hospitals, community police officers and Brown's Shop Rite grocery stores. Every Tuesday officers load up on groceries, which are discounted, at three stores. From there they head out to drop-off the groceries to families on the brink of going hungry. It's the Emergency Patient Support Network through Legacy of Hope."A lot of these families are too sick or don't have the means to go out and get the food. Obviously with COVID, it's made it even worse." Legacy of Hope CEO Michael Rowe said.The officers drop off blessings and the need varies each week. Every family receives two weeks of free groceries. All the food is carefully picked out by an oncologist nutritionist.Legacy of Hope works with all hospitals in the Philadelphia area and social workers, both sources refer patients."Coming from a family with grandparents and aunts, losing them to cancer, it's no greater joy than to be able to show up at someone's house with a bunch of groceries," Officer Lynneice Hill said.Patrick Connors is battling terminal prostate cancer said he is grateful for the help. He said the officers who volunteer are unsung heroes. He described how cancer has uprooted his entire life.The food was also a huge blessing for Margaret Cherry, who is battling both bone and uterine cancer."That somebody really cares enough about me to do this," she exclaimed.To donate to this great cause go to www.legacydonations.org.