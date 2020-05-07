Let your imagination run wild on a neighborhood safari

National Geographic is encouraging families all over the country to organize safaris with their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concept is simple: Kids will make "safari art" inspired by wonders of the wild world, and families will hang their creations so neighbors can enjoy their "safari stop." Get other neighbors involved and embark on your own social distance-friendly family safari!

Here's how you can host your own neighborhood safari:


Get creative!
  • Let kids make their own safari scene, starring their favorite animals. Don't be afraid to get creative!
  • Hang your creation in your window, front door or apartment balcony for your neighbors to enjoy. Chalking the sidewalk also works.
  • Take a picture or video of your "safari stop" and share on social.


Then take it outside!
  • Go on a walk (exercising appropriate social distancing guidelines) and treat it like a family safari.
  • Ask kids to call out different plants and animals and see if other neighbors have their own. No matter what nature looks like in your area, take a moment to appreciate it.


Families can check out NatGeo@Home for coloring pages to print and more inspiration.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kabcsafarichildreneducationmore in commoncraftsnatgeonatureanimalslocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murphy sending National Guard to COVID-19-hit nursing homes
Pa. reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases
Part of Route 422 closed in Montco after crash involving 2 trucks
Amtrak requiring face masks on riders starting Monday
Jobless claims soar across the Philadelphia region
Teen driving recklessly caused deadly crash on I-76: Police
Justice Dept moves to dismiss criminal case against Michael Flynn
Show More
Gov. Wolf announces protections from foreclosures, evictions through July 10
Delaware primary elections moved to July 7
Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy
Unanimous Supreme Court throws out 'Bridgegate' convictions
FDA approves coronavirus vaccine to start wider testing
More TOP STORIES News