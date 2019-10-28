Let Your Worries Drift Away at the Fresno Water Lantern Festival

Thousands came together to enjoy good food, good music and a chill atmosphere while letting go of life's anxieties. At the Fresno Water Lantern Festival, the community can enjoy food and games, while celebrating life, love and new beginnings.
The event starts off as a music and food truck festival, where the public can bring their own chairs and blankets, grab some food and enjoy games while listening to live music. There are also lantern decorating stations to decorate lanterns. Lanterns are decorated for different reasons, but some dedicate their lanterns to loved ones who have passed, life goals, messages of hope or celebrating life. Then, right after sunset, lanterns are launched into the water.
Event coordinator Lindsay Struthers says it's a way to bring the community together. "It connects other people who have shared in the same loss. It creates a connection between them. It's a really positive event."
To learn more about the Water Lantern Festival and where it's heading next click here.
