LGBTQ country music star is not afraid to stand out: OUTstanding with Jesse Tyler Ferguson

NORTH CAROLINA -- "I look at those pictures and I'm like, how the hell did my parents not know that I was queer?" Sara Shook grew up in a conservative, Christian household where she wasn't allowed to listen to music unless it was classical or for worship. When she started writing her own songs, she realized that she not only loved country music, but that she identified as queer as well. In 2013, she started Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, a band known for their uncompromising sound and outspoken point of view. Watch as we surprise her with a message from one of her heroes who helped pave the way for LGBTQ representation in country music.

To learn more about Sarah and the Disarmers visit: www.disarmers.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinalgbtqlgbtq pridebandmusicmodern familylocalish show (lsh)country music awardslocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. governor in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
Officer shoots man with knife in Philadelphia: Police
Pederson is noncommittal on starting Hurts beyond Sunday
US govt, 48 states bring antitrust action against Facebook
Local expert responds to viewers' questions on vaccine
New COVID measures may be coming for Pennsylvania
Show More
UK investigates possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 shot
Cyclist in coma on life support after hit-and-run; suspect wanted
Local SPCA seeking foster families for doggy holiday sleepovers
Mother says son was shot by deputy while holding sandwich
McDonald's Happy Meals could get more expensive next year
More TOP STORIES News